Man dies on flight enroute San Francisco

A 41-year-old male U.S. citizen passed away on flight FJ870 from Nadi to San Francisco this morning.

In a statement, Fiji Airways says the passenger encountered a medical condition approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes prior to the aircraft’s arrival at San Francisco International Airport.

It says that despite the best efforts of the cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger unfortunately passed away.

It also says that their flight crew promptly declared a medical emergency, and were given priority for landing by the SFO authorities.

Fiji Airways ground operations and the relevant authorities were informed in advance and were prepared to meet the aircraft upon arrival.

The flight landed safely in San Francisco this morning.

Fiji Airways has expressed its thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

They have also commended the cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift and professional response to this emergency.

Fiji Airways says they remain committed to the safety and well-being of passengers and crew, and are cooperating fully with the authorities as they manage this situation.