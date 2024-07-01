Man dies in road accident

A man in his 70s died following a motor vehicle accident in Laucala Beach, Nasinu last night.

Police say it is alleged that the victim had suddenly crossed the road near Centerpoint when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man.

The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road death toll currently stands at 27 compared to 47 for the same period last year.

Police say the suspect will be brought in for questioning.