Man dies, another in hospital after yacht explosion

A 20-year-old man has passed away due to severe burns following a fire and explosion on a Yacht at Port Denarau yesterday.

Police have confirmed that the man died today at Aspen Medical Lautoka.

Another man, a 24- year- old is still receiving treatment.

The incident occurred while the two were working near the engine compartment, leading to a sudden and devastating blast.

A maintenance staff working at the marina heard a loud explosion shortly before seeing thick black smoke from the vessel.

The two were transferred to the Nadi Hospital before being taken to Lautoka.