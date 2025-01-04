Man charged in relation to Virgin Australia crew incident

A man has been charged in connection with the incident involving Virgin Australia airline crew members.

Police confirmed that the suspect has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of rape.

He is currently in police custody and will appear in Nadi Magistrates Court on Monday.

Two Virgin Australia crew members were allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed in the early hours of Wednesday while celebrating New Year’s.

The incident is said to have occurred outside a nightclub in Martintar, Nadi.

The victims have since returned to Australia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka previously stated that his Ministry will be transparent in reporting on this matter.

He assured that this was an isolated incident and that everything was being done to properly address such sensitive issues involving tourists.