Man arrested for alleged burglary

Quick action by the Police K9 team on Monday resulted in the arrest of a man alleged to have been involved in a burglary at a home in Saweni, Lautoka.

A joint team consisting of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department, Crime Scene Investigations, and K9 Unit was involved in the arrest of the suspect, with recoveries made.

Divisional Police Commander West Senior Superintendent of Police Iakobo Vaisewa says upon arrival at the scene of the crime, K9 Princess was quick to pick up the scent and follow it towards a nearby bush.

SSP Vaisewa says upon further inquiries conducted by the team, they were able to identify the suspect, and he led them to the same location indicated by K9 Princess, where a bag was found hidden in the bushes with the alleged stolen items.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.