Man accused of sexual assault on niece granted bail

The man alleged to have sexually assaulted his niece in Labasa, has been bailed with strict conditions by the Labasa Magistrates Court.

An interim Domestic Violence Restraining Order has been placed against the accused, after he was released with a bail bond of $500.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

It is alleged that on the 6th of this month, the accused had entered the victim and her sister’s room while they were asleep and committed the alleged offence.

The victim then alerted her parents about the incident, after which it was reported to police.

The case has been adjourned to the July 30th for plea.