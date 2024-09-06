Malimali ready to lead FICAC

Fiji Independent Commissioner Against Corruption’s newly appointed first female Commissioner says that she will not let the events of yesterday deter her from performing her duties as prescribed under the law.

Malimali who was taken in for questioning on the allegations of abuse of office on the first day of duty was back in the office this morning to lead the Commission.

Malimali, a highly experienced criminal lawyer was appointed by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission and in consultation with the Office of the Attorney-General.

Malimali’s appointment came into effect yesterday and is for a period of three years.

FICAC commissioners post was vacant follow the resignation of former Commissioner Rashmi Aslam in September last year.

Malimali who also held the position of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Fiji wishes them well and is looking forward to her duties as the Commissioner of FICAC.