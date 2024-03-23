Macuata supports ex-inmate care network

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President and Turaga na Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says stability will only be fully realized if the Vanua are stable and firm with their approach.

The President shared this sentiment while delivering an address at the Macuata Yellow Ribbon Symposium.

The symposium is the first for Vanualevu and Macuata now joins the memorandum of agreement resolution work with the Fiji Correction Services.

Ratu Wiliame Katonivere urged chiefs in the province to lead the journey towards acceptance and eradicating the stigma surrounding current and former inmates.



“With the alarming social issues within our urban and rural communities, it is critical to reevaluate our support mechanisms in the spirit of working together, family bonds, tradition, and spiritual values. Let’s not forget that an inmate carries a set of identities in the vanua, church, and mataqali.”

Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa acknowledges the support, and understanding from members of the community in accepting inmates when they are released.

Panapasa says the main objective of the symposium is to allow the provincial council to establish a care network committee that will work in collaboration with the corrections service to ease the sustainability of the project.



Macuata is the 11th provincial council to join the agreement.

Panapasa says soon they will include Bua, Cakaudrove, and Naitasiri.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Yellow Ribbon Walk of Acceptance will take place this morning in Labasa.

Panapasa is calling on the public to be part of the even in support of Fijians who are incarcerated.