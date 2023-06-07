LTDD cases under control in the North: Dr Lalabalavu

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been able to control the cases of leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue after their surge early this year in the Northern Division.

Health Minister, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, says despite the decline in LTDD cases in the division, they continue to monitor areas that have been identified as having outbreaks.

Dr. Lalabalavu says these areas are on the radar, monitored by their team.

Health Minister, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu

“LTDDs … like I have said that we have a response team in place in areas that have been identified to be prone to LTDDs during flooding and natural disasters and we try to preposition our staff and mitigate the result of those issues, such as LTDDs.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says they continue to raise awareness about LTDDs in the division.

Meanwhile, awareness of the mass typhoid vaccination has commenced and is underway in the Northern Division before it commences early next month.

The campaign aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy due to misinformation.