LTA urges compliance with vehicle modification regulations

[Source: OA]

The Land Transport Authority is reminding vehicle owners and enthusiasts to comply with the legal requirements governing vehicle modifications.

Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says this will ensure that all vehicle modifications are conducted legally, safely, and in line with local regulations.

Rokosawa says this is also vital for ensuring road safety and compliance across Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that while modifications can enhance a vehicle’s performance and appearance, it requires prior written approval from the LTA to ensure that they are safe and meet legal standards.

Rokosawa is encouraging all vehicle owners to adhere to the processes to avoid penalties, fines, or worse, endangering the lives of others.

He says those who modify their vehicles without adhering to requirements under Section 38 of the Land Transport (Vehicles Registration and Construction) Regulations 2000, could face significant fines.

Individual offenders face a fixed penalty of $75, with a maximum penalty of $1000 or up to six months imprisonment, while companies can incur a fixed penalty of $300, also with a maximum penalty of $2000 or up to 12 months imprisonment.