LTA to review electronic ticketing enforcement

The Land Transport Authority will reassess its Electronic Fare Ticketing enforcement strategies, particularly in areas facing challenges with top-up provisions for bus cards.

This issue was raised due to public concerns following a viral video on social media, which shows LTA Officers inspecting e-ticketing receipts.

The video shows a woman travelling on the bus was allegedly fined $150 by an LTA Officer for failing to produce her receipt.

LTA in a press releases this afternoon says the woman was charged according to Regulation 8 (3) of the Electronic Fare Ticketing (Omnibus) Regulations 2017.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says in response to concerns raised by the public after the video went viral, they are actively engaging with the vendor and other key stakeholders to address these challenges and identify improvements to the e-ticketing systems.

Rokosawa says their immediate focus is on ensuring wider availability of recharge and top-up provisions across rural and urban areas.

He adds that they are addressing these concerns with the vendor to provide more top-up options and seamless technical support to address any operational disruptions the public may encounter with the e-ticketing system.

Rokosawa says the LTA is also conducting a comprehensive review of the feedback received from the public to enhance the system’s functionality.

He adds that this includes ensuring that the provisions outlined in the Electronic Fare Ticketing (Omnibus) Regulations 2017 are upheld, particularly those related to the payment of fares and the inspection of bus cards under Regulation 8.

Rokosawa says the authority takes public grievances seriously and remains committed to improving the e-ticketing experience for all passengers.

The e-ticketing system was introduced as a crucial step toward modernizing Fiji’s transportation sector, enhancing transparency, accountability, and convenience in public transport operations.