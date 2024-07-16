LTA signs deal for staff exchange program with VINZ

[Source: Supplied]

The Land Transport Authority and Vehicle Inspection New Zealand have entered into a partnership to initiate a staff exchange programme.

This strategic partnership highlights the shared commitment of both organisations to ensuring the safety, compliance, and efficiency of their respective transportation systems.

LTA Board Chair Inosi Kuridrani says both organizations are renowned for their dedication to maintaining high standards.

Kuridrani says the partnership will elevate their capabilities and better serve their communities through the transfer of knowledge and skill development.

VINZ Managing Director and Chief Executive Tony Gibson expressed enthusiasm and optimism about the potential of this partnership.

The MOA recognises that LTA and VINZ share an interest of close cooperation in areas of common interest and builds on that relationship to improve their respective service delivery and enhance risk management capabilities.