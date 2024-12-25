LTA focuses on reckless driving

[Source: LTA Fiji/ Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority is stepping up efforts to improve road safety this Christmas by increasing enforcement and working closely with partners like the Fiji Police Force and Municipal Councils.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says joint operations are targeting reckless driving and ensuring that everyone follows traffic laws across the country.

He urges all road users to be cautious, especially in bad weather conditions.

Rokosawa emphasizes that road safety relies on everyone’s behavior and responsibility to obey traffic regulations.

This festive season, LTA is urging Fijians to make safe choices to protect themselves and others on the road.