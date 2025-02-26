LTA enhances offshore vehicle inspections

The Land Transport Authority has upgraded offshore vehicle inspection procedures to improve safety and strengthen regulatory compliance in Fiji’s second-hand vehicle market.

LTA Board Chair Inosi Kuridrani says the new process ensures imported vehicles meet safety standards before arriving in Fiji, giving buyers greater transparency.

Under the revised framework, LTA will work with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Consumer Council of Fiji, and Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to tighten oversight.

For vehicles from Australia and New Zealand, physical inspections will be replaced by a streamlined verification process, reducing costs and simplifying compliance into a single-page report.

“Yes, it improves safety on the ground because you know the condition of the car before you buy it. So all the people that are doing the inspection over in Japan, they cannot bring over a car that already has safety issues.”

Kuridrani adds that an online platform will make vehicle history more accessible, while enhanced monitoring will ensure dealers comply before selling vehicles.

He adds that the inspections will prevent unsafe cars from entering Fiji’s roads, prioritizing public safety.

LTA expects the revised inspection framework to improve consumer confidence and ensure only safe, roadworthy vehicles enter the Fijian market.

