Lovoni farmers set to thrive with 1.2km access road

Rowena Acraman

February 2, 2024 9:44 am

More than 50 farmers in Lovoni on Ovalau Island are set to benefit from a 1.2-kilometer access road that is currently under construction.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu visited the site and told villagers that with this new development, agricultural production should progress.

Rayalu urges them to utilize idle land, which this new road will allow them to access.

He reminded farmers about past practices of their ancestors that made the island renowned for its agro-products.


The Ministry is also doing land preparation in Lovoni for interested farmers and will be providing vegetable seeds to support them.

