Long-term resilience for Fiji's future

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that there are many challenges and opportunities before us.

In his right of reply, Rabuka states that as parliamentarians, the President has reminded them to learn from the many challenges they face and apply the lessons gained to maximize their opportunities.

The Prime Minister assures that, as a government, they will continue to develop and implement policies that prioritize unity, good governance, economic stability, sustainable development, and national security.

He adds that they will not focus solely on short-term growth but will place greater emphasis on long-term resilience.

Rabuka also emphasizes that they will ensure Fiji remains strong in the face of global uncertainties.

He further states that no one should be left behind.

Rabuka says that the government responds to concerns and complaints when notices are brought to their attention regarding deteriorating roads, bridges, or any other infrastructure.

He stresses that the government fully embraces the vision of making things easier for everyone.

