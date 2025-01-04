Lodoni and Sikote scale back celebrations

The villages of Nauluvatu and Namuka in Tailevu commonly known as Lodoni and Sikote have scaled back their New Year’s celebrations this year, concluding their festivities last night.

Traditionally, the two communities would celebrate New Year’s for the entire week, but this time, they chose a more compact observance, placing emphasis on important issues affecting their communities.

Villager Siliva Rogoiruwai says the main focus for the village this year will be promoting healthy living and keeping close tabs on their children.

“We’re focusing on ensuring that our children’s whereabouts are known at all times. Given the current challenges, it’s crucial to engage our young people in meaningful activities.”

Rogoiruwai says this step is being done due to the growing concerns about drug abuse and criminal activities that have been impacting villages across the nation.

The village’s closing celebration reflected the values of reconnecting with family and enjoying the holiday season responsibly.

Rogoiruwai says they will look at innovative ways to ensure children remain in the village.

Nauluvatu and Namuka villages are part of the 14 villages in the District of Nakelo, Province of Tailevu.

As the year progresses, both communities are committed to promoting safety, well-being, and unity in the face of ongoing challenges.