Livestock industry under threat

Chair of Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Sakuisa Tubuna has revealed that livestock numbers have steadily declined over the years.

Speaking on the consolidated review report of the Fiji Meat Industry Board 2018-2022, Tubuna says this decline is due to prevalence of diseases such as Tuberculosis and Brucellosis.

He also says another contributing factor was the decline in sugarcane farmers engaging in rearing livestock which has significantly impacted livestock population.

He adds that other contributing factors include poor pasture management and the rising cost of feed.

Tubuna says this decline poses a broader threat to the sustainability of the livestock industry in Fiji.