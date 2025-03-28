Lighting caused power outage

The power outage on Viti Levu today was caused by lighting activity.

Energy Fiji Limited clarified that lighting activity affected the 132,000-volt transmission line, disrupting electricity supply from the Wailoa Power

Station, which resulted in the unplanned outage.

It says their teams are actively and carefully working to restore power in a safe and systematic manner while addressing the fault to ensure full supply recovery.

As of 3:35 pm today, EFL has successfully restored 80 percent of the power supply in the Central Division and 20 percent in the Western Division

It says that given the current weather conditions, full restoration may take approximately two to three hours or longer.

