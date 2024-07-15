Stray kids prepare for comeback with London show

[Source: Reuters]

“This is a career highlight,” popular K-pop group Stray Kids said as they headlined the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park Festival on Sunday.

The eight-man group from South Korea debuted in 2018 after being formed by JYP Entertainment through a reality show. They have won over fans around the world with their genre-mixing sound and hit songs such as “God’s Menu”, “S-Class” and “Maniac”.

Made up of members Changbin, Felix, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Han, Seungmin, Bang Chan and I.N, Stray Kids returned to London after nearly five years to make their UK festival debut.