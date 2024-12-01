Levuka’s heritage site faces challenges

The lack of adequate funding has left many of Levuka’s historic buildings in disrepair, says Special Administrator Nemani Bulivou.

He claims that dilapidated structures frequently greet visitors to Levuka, undermining Levuka’s potential as a major tourism destination.

Bulivou says the council is grappling with limited funding and unclear responsibilities for maintaining the town’s heritage assets, including over 22 buildings and 11 monuments that date back over a century.

“According to our local government act, because it sits within the municipality, we see it as our responsibility. But we have the Department of Heritage, which is also responsible for this in a way. To date, in 2024, since our appointment on the 1st of January this year we’ve had, with all due respect, very little support funding for looking after these assets.”

Bulivou says the council has identified a need for improved macro-level coordination between local and national agencies.

“It’s a consistent challenge for us. The big picture, sir, is that all these heritage assets are important to our country. But in terms of the funding support to the council to carry out looking after this on a daily basis there’s very little inflow there that is the strategic challenge. I wish that the coordination were better at the macro level, sir. So in short, that seems to paint the picture.”

Bulivou highlighted this while making submissions before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.