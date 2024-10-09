Learning Center to support disadvantaged students

[Source: Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji / Facebook]

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji has opened a learning center in Tovata, Makoi, Nasinu, to support students facing academic challenges.

This is the first of its kind to be opened in the country.

Head of Operations at FENC Fiji, Nirmala Nambiar, says the goal is to make education accessible to the country’s most disadvantaged children, helping them break the cycle of poverty and become self-sufficient citizens.

Nambiar adds that issues like prolonged absenteeism and family challenges—such as migration, separation from extended families, domestic violence, and single-parent households—have contributed to school dropouts.

She says the learning center will initially assist students in Years 12 and 13, before expanding to lower grades.

“We look forward to the successful operations and smiles on our children’s faces, and we look forward to the community supporting our children in the running of the learning centers with much positivity and enthusiasm.”

Nambiar adds that the center, which will begin operations on Monday, will be staffed by educational and counseling professionals.

Children who are identified as needing counseling as a reason for substance abuse, domestic violence, or parental negligence will be referred to professional counselors through proper consent.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu thanked FENC Fiji for helping the ministry provide educational support to children.

Vanawalu says that the government aims to equip children with the resources they need to tackle the rising issues of substance abuse and school dropouts. Over 5000 students dropped out of school in the last five years before completing Year 10 education, while 4589 dropped out before completing primary school.