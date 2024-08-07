Leaders gather for crucial PIF meeting

Delegates from 18 Pacific Island countries, including Fiji, are participating in the opening ceremony of the Pacific Island Leaders Forum Meeting 2024, currently underway in Tonga.

With the theme “Transformative Resilient Pasifika: Building Better Now,” leaders are set to discuss critical issues such as climate change, geopolitical crises, and regional development.

During the opening ceremony, Guest of Honor Crown Prince Tupouto’a Ulukalala of Tonga emphasized the need for collective efforts to address these key issues.

He stresses the importance of developing transformative and resilient strategies for the betterment of future generations.

The Crown Prince also highlights the necessity of realizing collective ambitions through a positive strategy for the entire Pacific region.