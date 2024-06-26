Lau Leaders Encouraged to Seize Agro Opportunity

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Communication, and SME Manoa Kamikamica yesterday encouraged leaders from Lau to motivate their people to venture into commercial agriculture.

Kamikamica emphasized during the Lau Provincial Council Meeting that the announcement by the Wonderful Company, the parent company of Fiji Water, to enter commercial agriculture should be welcomed by all Fijians.

He says the move by the multi-million dollar company will change the narrative around economic empowerment in Fiji.

Manoa Kamikamica reiterates that the availability of the market will no longer be an issue.

“The issue of market availability or who is going to buy the product. You don’t need to be concerned about the market because the company is buying everything.”

He urges the people of Lau to make use of this opportunity and transition into commercial agriculture as they have designated certain areas where they think pawpaw would flourish and will be growing it for the commercial market which will be incorporated into their schedule.

Lau Provincial Council Chair Ratu Meli Saubulinayau states that the move will contribute to the food security of the Lau community.

“We are grateful for the change, as commercial agriculture will provide more financial and food security for the people of Lau.”

The announcement has sparked optimism among the local community, with many viewing it as a catalyst for positive change and a step towards a more secure and prosperous future.