News

Lau Leaders Encouraged to Seize Agro Opportunity

Sivaniolo Lumelume Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

June 26, 2024 6:14 am

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Communication, and SME Manoa Kamikamica yesterday encouraged leaders from Lau to motivate their people to venture into commercial agriculture.

Kamikamica emphasized during the Lau Provincial Council Meeting that the announcement by the Wonderful Company, the parent company of Fiji Water, to enter commercial agriculture should be welcomed by all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the move by the multi-million dollar company will change the narrative around economic empowerment in Fiji.

Manoa Kamikamica reiterates that the availability of the market will no longer be an issue.

“The issue of market availability or who is going to buy the product. You don’t need to be concerned about the market because the company is buying everything.”

He urges the people of Lau to make use of this opportunity and transition into commercial agriculture as they have designated certain areas where they think pawpaw would flourish and will be growing it for the commercial market which will be incorporated into their schedule.

Lau Provincial Council Chair Ratu Meli Saubulinayau states that the move will contribute to the food security of the Lau community.

“We are grateful for the change, as commercial agriculture will provide more financial and food security for the people of Lau.”

The announcement has sparked optimism among the local community, with many viewing it as a catalyst for positive change and a step towards a more secure and prosperous future.

Fijian children at risk of forced labor and trafficking: Report

iTaukei Land Commission addresses VKB issues in Macuata

Health Ministry targets electrical enhancements

Waqa urges prioritizing regional issues

Lau Leaders Encouraged to Seize Agro Opportunity

Pacific Islands advance climate goals

BSP announces first ever collective agreement

FHTA announces platinum sponsors for HOTEC 2024

Women, children exploited: TIP report

Efforts underway to address nurse’s grievances: Dr Tudravu

Need for more caregivers in Fiji

No pressure says Sherman

Elder impressed with lifters

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City, health officials say

Sabitzer's late strike seals 3-2 win for Austria

Mbappe scores but France held to 1-1 draw by Poland

Sotutu expresses disappointment over All Blacks snub

Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

Will ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing get house arrest with $750K bail? Judge to decide

No hints for Fiji's semi-final line-up says Sherman

South Korea begins search for answers after battery plant fire kills 22

PIF to formalize cyber security partnership

BPO sector awaits budget announcement

Fiji focuses on forest conservation efforts

Don’t rely on rumors: Byrne

Israel strikes kill at least 11 in Gaza, tanks push further into Rafah

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals, Australia go home

Brazil held to scoreless draw by Costa Rica in Copa America opener

Council to support the proposed UNDRIP

Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat

FRA notes increase in vandalism cases

We want to go one better: Fuli

TIP report highlights issues

We're keeping our foot down says Sherman

World Bank approves $214.6m budget support for Fiji

Apple, Meta not in talks currently for AI partnership

MoH rolls out minor works allocation

Britney Spears' attorney Rosengart steps down

Termite Taskforce to undertake termite baiting

Lau people encouraged to lead fight against drugs

Rodriguez shines in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay

Swift responds to Grohl’s live performance comment

Runaway Rohit roars back into form ahead of semis

Russia vows retaliation for US strike on Crimea

Woman found dead in Tavakubu

Man questioned over discovery of woman’s body

Stakeholders call for consultation on cheque phase-out

'Pure gold': Albania proud of battling with great teams despite Euros exit

Dior sports-inspired fabrics at Paris haute couture show

Britain's Princess Anne in hospital with head injury

Fiji Airways maintains winning streak

Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan aim to make 2025 freakier

US judges block parts of key Biden student debt plan

Late Zaccagni goal sends Italy into last 16 in 1-1 draw with Croatia

Spain make it three in a row with 1-0 win over Albania

Police investigate suspected murder in Navua

Prasad urges better framework for policy implementation

Body found in Rewa River identified

Mindy Kaling welcomes third child in surprise

Blaze at South Korea lithium battery plant kills 22 workers

PICs unite to tackle security threats

Valevatu grateful to be given a chance

Informal settlements pose challenges

Rest and recovery vital for Bula Boys

Heavy workload degrades service delivery

Ministry backs athletes to Paris Olympics

Environment conservation is vital says Tunabuna

Rohit leads India to Semis, Australia in brink

Death toll rises to 20 after gunmen attack Russia's Dagestan

Vandalism a concern for health centre

Mbappe recovering after nose break: Deschamps

Ministry committed to assisting Nakabuta Community

Beach cleanup highlights commitment to ocean sustainability

Lyles wins 100m at US trials, secures Paris spot

Ratu Naiqama endorses PRF's recycling plan

Woman found dead in Navua

Iran election: Young voters’ divide over 2022 protests shapes presidential race

Reece, Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Sen optimistic about smaller budget deficits in 2024-25

Sea level rise affects Nabouwalu terminal project

Rabuka urges Pacific action against drug crisis

Masi appointed as new FNRL chair

SPBD opens its 10th branch in Nausori

Legal Aid expands services to support the vulnerable

ICAF project to assist vulnerable communities

Tight contest for Chess Championships

Lawyer to file no case to answer submissions

'Inside Out 2' surpasses $500M at Global box office

FCS evaluates all its programs

Trials over, US switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris

Eddie Murphy brings '80s to modern day with new 'Beverly Hills Cop' film

Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Workshop concludes with new roadmap for collaboration

Orthodox priest, multiple police killed in gunmen attack

Indonesian Muslim metal group braces for biggest stage yet

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Tuwai stands ready for the call

Food quality concerns grip market

Bula Boys eye historic final

$2m to assist individuals affected by termites

Police ramp up arrests in Operation Yavirau

Israel offensive in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war, U.S. general says

Savusavu Chamber optimistic about new budget

Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

Climate change threatens Blue Pacific's future: PM

Presenting early complaint is vital

More than 1,000 die in haj amid scorching temperatures

Hermes shows breezy summer styles for men on Paris runway

Fiji tourism thrives in May resulting in economic boost

Rasova's case adjourned again

Police search for missing man

Hungary suffers as usual in Euro 2024 win over Scotland, says coach

Collaboration strengthens Solomon Islands crime prevention

Deo urges nations to uphold rights of recyclers

Jordan grabs hat-trick to set England up for a place in T20 semi-finals

‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite and former UFC fighter Taylor Wily dies at 56

Gunmen fire on targets in Russia's Dagestan region, six police killed

Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce

Heat wave scorches US East Coast, spreads West

Austin Butler starstruck, couldn't greet Ryan Gosling

Fiji to face hosts in Paris

Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

Fuellkrug's late goal sees Germany draw 1-1, win Euro group

Israeli airstrike kills eight at Gaza aid centre, witnesses say

Health Center requires urgent renovation

It was good run with Barbarians says Derenalagi

Bula Boys to address concerns privately

Meeting the unmet legal needs is vital: Kiran

Residents call for action on reservoir

Buewater Boxing donates 30% profits to charity

Communities to ensure ocean preservation

Volleyball tournament raises awareness on elderly abuse

Tabuya clarifies the $172K donation from the Chinese Embassy

Copa America a fresh start for Brazil after period of turmoil

Doueihi returns in style as Tigers rout Raiders

Cabinet approves national blue town framework

Kumar re-elected as FHTA Board President

Business leaders commit to mentoring indigenous entrepreneurs

Strategy to detail roles of various agencies

Russian bombing kills 3, injures 52 in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Growing vendor numbers create space shortage

PRNSC to tackle polycrisis and security challenge

Flying Fijians skipper happy with team’s performance

Fiji to co-host SIDS Solution Forum

Exhilarating start for Snooker nationals

Natabua High School Global Reunion targets infrastructure

Mexico lose captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

Richardson punches ticket to Paris Olympics

Ben Affleck breaks down his ‘resting hard face’

Nabouwalu youth on a mission to eradicate drug use

Krishna tops Oceania goal scoring board

Rally participants call on government to reprioritize

Work commences on google project in Fiji

Fiji to host 21st annual regular session for WCPFC

Thousands join Budapest Pride to protest anti-LGBTQ+ policies

U20 ready for the big guns

Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America

Dressel wins 50m free splash, sets up Paris title defense

Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy

Israeli strikes kill 42 in Gaza, officials Say

PM calls for acceptance of school dropouts

SOLE Fintech enhances financial inclusion

SCC prioritizes infrastructure maintenance

Ambassador Tarakinikini presents draft resolution on New Caledonia

Cabinet approves review of Security Industry Act 2010

Flying Fijians fall in thriller

Bula Boys down Tahiti in hard fought game

Belgium bounce back with 2-0 Euros win over Romania

Ecuador hopes to start Copa America campaign on a high

Blues claim Super Rugby title after 21-year drought

Martinez ready for Euro 2024 knock-outs with Portugal

Georgia hold Czechs to 1-1 draw

Rabbitohs outlast Manly to claim 75-year first

Walker kicks Roosters past Bulldogs in Gosford wet

Nadroga puts an end to Suva's reign

Bula Boys raring to go

China, Australia to issue five-year visas

Review approved for FNSC

Ministry seeks cash conversion for bus vouchers

Society works on providing free legal services

Cabinet approves execution of MOS with Australia

Fiji deposits instrument of accession to Budapest Convention

Kevin Costner confirms he won’t return to ‘Yellowstone’

New kumala variety ideal for dry conditions

Suva women defend Marama title

Silktails defeated by Storm

Nil-all draw for Peru vs Chile

Byrne names team for Barbarians clash

Jessica Alba leaps back into action mode with ‘Trigger Warning’

China warns of possible 'trade war' with EU

Nabose grateful for experience

NDP to help shape future workforce skills

Cabinet endorses National ID Program

Japan increases grant for Tamavua-i-wai bridge project

ADB warns of ground water depletion in the region

Training equips women and men with new skills

Non-selected athletes to appeal within 48 hours

Argentina coach unhappy with pitch

RFMF seeks forgiveness from Ligairi

Council calls for review of Mining Act