Lami woman charged for alleged financial fraud

A woman in her late 50’s has been charged by the Police MPaisa task force for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage.

The accused, who resides in Lami, is alleged to have fraudulently obtained $2,500 from the victim on April 16, 2022.

According to police reports, the victim had been communicating online with an individual whom she believed was residing overseas.

The suspect allegedly convinced the victim that sending the money would result in a gift being delivered directly to her.

The victim followed the instructions and transferred the funds to another individual, who then forwarded the money to the accused.

Police investigations have since revealed that the individual who received the money before transferring it to the accused is believed to be a victim of the same scam.

After sending the money, the victim attempted to reach the person she had been communicating with online but was unsuccessful.

The accused will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.