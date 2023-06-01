Lack of specific legislation an issue: SSP Vusonilawe

SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe.

Fiji lacks specific legislation to address the concerning issue of children inhaling industrial glue fumes.

This has been confirmed by Police Director of Operations, SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe.

SSP Vusonilawe says the absence of regulations surrounding the sale of common PVC glue, widely used by many street children, has worsened the problem.

“The main challenge here is that we do not have a law to take those who consume to justice, but the government has a discussion line on those to relook into the licensing of selling the glues on shelf shops, and secondly, they might include those into the laws so we can take people to court on those issues; otherwise, at the moment, we cannot do much.”

The government’s decision on the implementation of such regulation is eagerly awaited by the Fijian public, as they anticipate a positive step forward in addressing the pressing issue of glue sniffing among children.