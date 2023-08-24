Labour denounces police action

The Fiji Labour Party denounces the police’s decision to bar political parties from participating in the march in Suva in protest against Japan’s dumping of Fukushima nuclear waste water into the Pacific Ocean.

Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says this is not the restricted freedom the Fijian people voted for when they elected the coalition government into office.

Chaudhry says it was disgusting to see the police stop Fiji First leader Voreqe Bainimarama and four of his party members from participating in the rally.

Article continues after advertisement

The party claimed that the Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chiu, said the permit did not include the participation of political parties.

The labour party is questioning on whose instructions this condition was stipulated, adding that it is a denial of the right to freedom of assembly, association, and expression.

Chaudhry adds that such actions question the status of Fiji’s true democracy.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew told FBC News that one of the permit conditions included no political party representation or groups, which was discussed and accepted by the permit holders and

NGO representatives yesterday.