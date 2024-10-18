Labasa Diwali Dhoom stage set for tomorrow

The stage is all set and ready for the biggest ACCF and LTA 2024 Diwali Dhoom celebration tomorrow at the Damodar City complex Carpark in Labasa.

The much-awaited event is hosted by Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two with a great line-up of local entertainers and musicians that will be performing for people in the North tomorrow.

FBC Event Manager Shivneel Maharaj says this is the first time for Labasa to experience this event in a much bigger platform and space.

Article continues after advertisement



[FBC Event Manager Shivneel Maharaj]

He adds that bringing this Diwali event to the North was based on a high demand from the public, as the division has always missed out over the years.

“There’ll be a lot of performances and live bands happening here, and they’ll be Kirtan by very popular Amit Kumar, Kavya Pillay, and of course Kup Swamy. There are local artists from Labasa. They’ll be performing together with that. This is the very first time the people of Labasa will experience Mata Dance Group. They are one of the popular dancers, and famous Tik Toker Raiwai Butter will be here, and we’ll have karaoke artists who’ll be performing here. At the same time, we got some traditional performance for this Diwali from the Indian High Commission.”

People of Labasa are urged to come out in numbers and enjoy this event, as it will allow a chance for people to learn about other cultures as well.

The 2024 ACCF and LTA Diwali Dhoom celebration will kick off from 12pm and end at 10pm tomorrow night.