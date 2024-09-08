Kumar claims timber fraud behind termite crisis

Opposition MP Premila Kumar has criticized hardware companies, accusing some of exploiting customers by selling untreated timber under the pretense that it is treated, potentially contributing to the termite infestation problem.

Kumar raised the concern in Parliament, urging the Termite Taskforce to investigate these companies for their role in the growing termite issue.

Several families have been affected by termite infestations, and Kumar believes hardware companies may be at the root of the problems

Article continues after advertisement

“I just want to add on by adding my experience about the kind of timbers sold at hardware stores. There is certain requirements by the Ministry of Forestry on how they are to fill up information needs to be there before going to the hardware stores, but during my investigation when I was with Consumer Council we found that most of these hardware stores they do not care, they just get the timber they labelled it as treated and they sell it at a higher price as it has been highlighted.”

She further alleged possible collaboration between timber and hardware companies, with consumers being the ones cheated.

“The point I want to raise here is no matter how much baiting we are trying to do, no matter how much money we are going to spent, if we do not treat the timber right we will have that problem. I can tell you one thing, it is not only the hardware company who rather like the system to be loose as it is but also the timber treatment company.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, responded, saying the matter can be looked into.

“These are issues that are real and I have experienced it myself some years back, you know you buy treated timber and they are not treated maybe we need to look at it more carefully.”

Meanwhile, the government is considering a baiting program, which Professor Biman Prasad believes to be the most effective solution to deal with the termite infestation.