Koro villagers safe amid TC Rae

Villagers of Koro are safe despite concerns of category two Tropical Cyclone Rae hitting the island.

Mudu District Representative Aporosa Kaunisela said that as of 1 pm today, the wind strength had decreased, though heavy rain continues to affect the area.

Kaunisela confirmed that Heads of Departments of all government ministries on the islands conducted their rounds last night to ensure effective preparedness.

He added that evacuation centres in each village have been fully occupied, and minor damages have been reported.

Kaunisela said villagers have collectively worked together to secure houses vulnerable to natural disasters.

Eight years ago, at around the same time, Koro Island was hit by one of the fiercest storms to hit the country – the strong and destructive Tropical Cyclone Winston.

