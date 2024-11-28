Kiwa partners $15m climate resilience partnership

The Kiwa initiative has announced two new partnerships valued at about $15 million designed to strengthen the climate change resilience of Pacific ecosystems, communities and economies through nature-based solutions, with Conservation International and Live and Learn Pacific.

Kiwa Committee Chair Caitie Devereux says the partnerships are with Conservation International and Live and Learn Pacific.

Devereux adds that through the two new partnerships, they will be able to reach about 70 more communities which they can assist through smart climate solutions.

“That means there are now seven regional projects with a total of $67.6 million and 17 local projects.”

Devereux states that now they have seven projects that they have launched at the regional level, across the Pacific.

She says the current round of regional calls is open for regional projects, with the window closing on the 15th of December.