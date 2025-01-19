Kiran champions stronger child safety measures

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran [3rd from left] during a recent meeting with senior UNICEF officials [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has pointed out the urgent need to strengthen child protection systems across Fiji.

During a recent meeting with senior UNICEF officials, Kiran discussed key initiatives aimed at safeguarding Fijian children particularly in light of growing concerns about online safety and the need for broader awareness on child protection.

One of the main topics of the meeting was the implementation of the Child Protection and Child Justice Act, which aims to create a more inclusive framework for addressing child welfare issues.

As child abuse cases, both in physical and online forms continue to rise globally, the discussions also focused on how Fiji can improve its protection mechanisms.

The Ministry is working closely with UNICEF to ensure these laws are enforced effectively.

In addition to the legislative efforts, Kiran was updated on her role as the Co-Chair of the Pacific Early Childhood Development initiative and her involvement in preparations for the upcoming Pacific Child Wellbeing Summit.

Both initiatives are part of a broader regional strategy to address the developmental needs of children, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Their discussions also included the importance of education and public awareness campaigns that can help parents, educators, and communities understand how to protect children from various forms of abuse.