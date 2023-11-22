Ketan Lal cautioned again

Ketan Lal [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu this afternoon cautioned FijiFirst MP Ketan Lal.

This is not the first time the FijiFirst MP has been warned, as he has been repeatedly cautioned in the past.

The Speaker told Lal that those sitting on the government side have received the mandate from the people, likewise for those in the opposition chamber.

Ratu Naiqama says there is no such thing as a hopeless government.

Lal directed comments towards Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, who was contributing to a motion regarding changes to travel allowance rates for parliament members.