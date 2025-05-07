News

Kava Bar operators feel left out

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

May 7, 2025 6:31 am

[File Photo]

Some kava bar owners say the government’s sudden directive to close at 1 am is hitting them hard.

Owner of Mauri Kava Bar in Valelevu, Nasinu, Keti Baleinacagi, says closing during peak hours is taking away their income.

Baleinacagi says her family relies on the business, and it is also a lifeline for their suppliers.

Article continues after advertisement

The cars come and they ask, ‘Are you people open?’. When we say no, and they turn away, we are losing out on income because that’s when (1 am) people come around.

Another kava bar owner, Jacinda Wela, of Vai’aku Bar in Raiwaqa, Suva, says the pressure is mounting to keep her business afloat.

She adds that kava bars already operate on thin margins, selling a basin for just $5 to $10, and each one can take more than 30 minutes to finish.

All of a sudden, we are just told to close, so where are we going to get the rest of the cash from? The rent is already high, and we have to catch up on the increase in VAT.

In Nadi, the owner of Sassy Kava Bar says there was no prior consultation done.

She says that if they had been consulted earlier, they could have looked into alternatives or at least had their concerns heard.

Some of these bars say they hold 24-hour licenses but are closing early only because of the government’s directive.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says the decision aligns kava bars with nightclub hours.

The Prime Minister had also stated that the closing of kava bars allows for more family time and will also improve the workplace productivity of Fijians for the next working day.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Kava Bar operators feel left out

Fiji and Tonga deepen economic ties

FCCC intensifies Mother's Day inspections

ANZ Fiji warns of Mother's Day scams

Residents raise concerns over EIA consultation

TLTB moves to execute eviction orders

Budget targets Police restructuring

Tonga is top Pacific Market for Fiji: Kamikamica

Girmit legacy lives on

Four fires reported across Fiji in first week of May

Fiji acts swiftly to contain fall armyworm spread

Player shuffle part of long term plan: Jackson

UK and India agree trade deal after three years of talks

Watford sack head coach Cleverley

Miramira and Vocevoce recommit to Fijian Drua

Ra school braves flood and finance for Maritime 7s debut

FBC signs three-year broadcast deal for National Swimming Championships

Avnil's Multi Electronics opens third branch in Nakasi

Under-16 social media ban proposed in New Zealand

From Fiji to the SCG, Giants teen reflects on AFL debut

AFLW returns to tradition with Blues-Magpies season opener

Workshops push market-driven farming approach

World court dismisses Sudan's genocide case against UAE

Trump orders 100% tariff on foreign-made movies

PM wants control on loud gatherings

Fiji confronts rising mental health crisis

One win down, Blues to go

ODPP stats highlight family violence

Manele boosted as Solomons no-confidence motion delayed

Government backs plan to curb crime through sports

Nasova makes history in shared try-scoring crown

Municipal elections key to Lautoka’s growth, says Association

Maritime 7s sees spirited rugby action

All cardinals who will elect a new pope arrive in Rome

Karan secures Australian scholarship

Zhao Xintong becomes China's first world snooker champion after comeback from ban

Fiji calls for stronger Japan-Pacific ties

Court rejects Trump bid to revoke 400,000 migrants' legal status

Attorneys wrap first day of jury selection in federal criminal trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Vodafone offers chance to witness women’s rugby world cup final

Pakistan tests missile, India orders drills

Gaga bomb plot targeted LGBTQ crowd, Brazil authorities say

Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace

Israel debates 80% tax on foreign donations to NGOs

Fiji reaffirms support to ADB’s financing initiative

Yauvoli appointed acting PS for Civil Service

Dental officer urges healthier snack choices for children

Fiji mourns the loss of acclaimed cardiac surgeon

Future leaders workshop revived

Israel may seize all Gaza in expanded operation

Fiji records lowest inflation rate since 2021

Domestic violence still deeply rooted says Ali

Jackson praises Valetini’s performance

Journalists need real backing: Simpson

Special Test match for Nakauvadra

Elders to be honoured during Girmit Day celebrations

Loloma Closet to cater to mothers in need

Romanian PM pulls party out of government after nationalist vote win

Fire Chief urges health focus amid risks

Aquatics open sees new national records

Single mothers empowered with business skills

Barcelona's Lewandowski fit but to start on bench against Inter Milan

SPX listed companies declare $43m in dividends

Sinner happy to return after doping ban

Inter must step up to shackle Barca's Yamal

George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Sadie Sink among the nominees

Minister investigates Corrections Officer viral video

Jill Sobule, singer of iconic ’90s anthems, dead at 66 in house fire

New Zealand to spend NZ$2 billion on new maritime helicopters

Fijian Drua still in the hunt for top 6

New National futsal coach for Fiji

Saukuru lauds Elder's outstanding performance

Probe launched into government official's viral video

Savusavu officer bailed, another held in rape charge

Minister targets illegal taxi operators

Hamas executes looters in Gaza as food crisis worsens

Tourism Super Week opens in Nadi

Trump vows 100% tariffs on foreign films

US Navy Flagship visit shows growing security ties

Jewels linked to Buddha remains go to auction

New Zealand and South Africa reigns in LA

Socceroos push for 2026 World Cup to be led by youth

‘SNL’ marks Trump’s first 100 days in office

Two dead, two critical in single-vehicle crash near Sale

Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack

Aunt charged for aiding and abetting rape

Fiji pushes for stronger Pacific ties

Popemobile set to become health clinic for Gaza children

Lomaloma Jetty to boost Vanuabalavu connectivity

Katy Perry became the Hot and Cold popstar

Russia willing to help resolve India-Pakistan differences over Kashmir

Gigi Hadid marks 30th birthday bash by going Instagram official

PM confronts church on national morality

Economic outlook clouded by global uncertainty and tourism dip

Drua brace for defending champions

Labasa midwives honored for lifesaving role in crisis

Fiji Men’s 7s lose all matches at LA Sevens

Vanua Levu to become tourism hub

Tough contests for Fiji FACT qualification

Osaka wins first WTA title since maternity break

New program to support Fijian athletes after retirement

Syrian security forces 'oversaw' armed civilians who killed Alawites

Red Bull protest Russell's third place in Miami

'Thunderbolts' kicks off moviegoing summer with $162 million worldwide

Tourism super week to feature ‘sustainability expo’

Scholarships awarded based on qualifying merit: TSLS

Fiji lends precision support

NGO in talks with Malta to repair Gaza-bound aid ship

Katherine Heigl ‘in talks’ to do a ‘27 Dresses’ sequel

Brazil police thwart bomb attack on Lady Gaga concert

Brazil airlines cheer Lady Gaga-driven demand

FICAC notes decline in complaints

DPM Prasad meets ADB President

Missile fired by Houthi lands near Israel's main airport

Australia markets welcome political stability under Labor

Blake Lively references her year

Trump AI pope image 'wasn't good'- New York cardinal

A brief history of the piano in music

Starmer talks defence cooperation with Australia's re-elected Albanese

Ceasefire with Russia possible at any moment

Minister reassures taxi drivers

Acting FCS Commissioner in viral video

RFMF report delays raise concerns

No travel worry for Drua this week

Young qualifies for World Aquatics Championships

Oceania lifters rise to the challenge

Strengthening mental health support is crucial: Vanawalu

TSLS advances with ICT transformation

Chandra reflects on Darts growth in Fiji

HECF targets recognized training paths

Vosarogo responds to Usamate’s claims

Trump not considering running for third term

Chelsea move closer to top-five finish

Minister praises Nephrology Pacific’s outreach success

Newcastle salvage draw at Brighton

FHTA calls for fair play in liquor licensing

Investment signals mixed amid high costs

Brentford boost European hopes with win over Man Utd in seven-goal thriller

Hammers and Spurs - disappointing draw

Drua still over the moon with win

Silktails suffer another defeat

Vanua Levu internet boost planned: Kamikamica

Fiji highlights emissions report

Triple gold for Elder

FNU to create BPO-focused curriculum

Youth participation in waste cleanup

Former heavyweight champion Joshua to have elbow surgery

Moana Pasifika shocks Highlanders

Israel calls on Qatar to 'stop playing both sides' in Gaza talks

Pro-Kurdish MP and key peace negotiator Onder dies at 62

Australia's reelected government says US-China tussle a top priority

Fiji 7s bow out of cup contention

Hard work to continue, says Doge

Rabuka commends Fijiana XV following Wallaroos clash

Singapore's ruling party extends monopoly

Mokani Rugby Club seals milestone partnerships

Rabuka congratulates Albanese, Wong on election wins

Report calls for modernisation of Insurance Act

Young sets new Fiji record in 50m freestyle

Fiji secures US funding for ICT upgrades

Sabalenka outplays Gauff to claim Madrid Open crown

FENC Fiji raises awareness through walkathon

Considering referendum proposal on budget

India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension

Fijiana snatch dramatic last-minute victory over France

Fiji suffers narrow miss in second pool game

Romanians vote in presidential test of Trump-style nationalism

Fiji falls short in LA 7s opener

Minister condemns racist remarks over scholarship distribution

Tough start for Fijiana against clinical Aussies

Baselala has that golden touch: Jackson

Nadi Airport upgrade progresses well

Australia's Albanese claims election victory

100% game plan execution for Wallaroos

Laqere vendors struggle as rain hits prices

Ipswich rally from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Everton

LTA ensures student safety

Tielemans secures vital win for Villa in top-five battle

Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-1 to boost European qualifying hopes

Heartbreak for Fijiana XV on home soil

Former Tunisian PM Larayedh jailed

Trump says Harvard University's tax-exempt status will be revoked

Robbery accused now investigated for murder

Australians vote in national election with their sights on Trump, living costs

Rabitu steals it at the death for Drua

Samabula blaze destroys family house

Xavier eyes top spot at school's Futsal competition

Fiji labour market shows signs of stabilisation

Rabuka extends gratitude to Fijian media

High hopes for Kumar in Darts championship

Cruise tourism sector projected for strong growth

US revokes admittance of Romania to visa waiver travel program

Ra claims victory in FSSRL girls U19

Activist aid ship hit by drones on way to Gaza

Russell Brand granted bail in first court appearance

US State Dept approves $3.5 billion missile sale to Saudi Arabia

Gavoka explains the drop in international arrivals

New SPC Office to boost Fiji's economy and regional role

PWD to handle rural roads, FRA national network

Prince Harry 'devastated' after losing legal fight with UK government over police protection