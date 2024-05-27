Kapawale further remanded

The Suva High Court today advised a man facing five counts of murder and attempted murder to carefully consider his decision to represent himself in the trial.

Legal Aid Counsels applied to withdraw from the case due to a lack of instructions from Tevita Kapawale.

Kapawale is alleged to have murdered five crew members aboard the FV Tiro in Fijian waters in 2021.

The incident occurred on May 18th, 2021, following a heated argument among crew members in the Mamanuca and Yasawa areas.

It is believed there were eight crew members on board, including three Indonesians and five Fijians.

When questioned by the Suva High Court Judge, Kapawale claimed difficulty contacting his lawyers.

The judge emphasized the seriousness of the charges, highlighting the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

He urged Kapawale to reconsider his decision to self-represent.

Kapawale’s bail was revoked today for failing to appear in court on May 16th.

The judge postponed a decision on the withdrawal of legal counsel until tomorrow, delaying the start of the voir dire trial.