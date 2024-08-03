Kamikamica urges action against stigma

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says stigma and discrimination have long been barriers preventing individuals from seeking help and embracing opportunities.

Kamikamica notes that whether in the realm of mental health, physical disabilities, or social and economic disparities, these barriers are detrimental to the progress and well-being of our community.

He stresses that it is everyone’s responsibility to break down these walls and foster an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and supported.

Speaking at the St. Pius X Parish Community Fun Day and Bazaar Program in Raiwaqa, Suva, this morning, Kamikamica says the government is committed to creating policies and programs that empower small and medium enterprises.

“Investing in prevention is not just a strategy; it is a moral imperative. Focusing on preventive measures can address issues at their roots rather than merely treating symptoms. This approach saves resources and builds a healthier, more resilient community. Whether through education, healthcare, or social services, prevention is the key to sustainable development and prosperity.”

Kamikamica urged all those taking part in the Fun Day and Bazar to be the advocate for change and stand against stigma and discrimination daily.