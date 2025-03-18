Kalouniwai calls out bias in military dismissals

RFMF Commander Brigadier General Ro Jone Kalouniwai. [Photo Credit: RFMF]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is facing disruptions due to improper dismissals of personnel, a concern raised by Commander Brigadier General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

Speaking at the Commander’s Parade at Queen Elizabeth Barracks, Brigadier General Kalouniwai warned that some RFMF leaders are not following due process, leading to dismissed personnel returning with court orders.

He states that this issue is undermining order and discipline within the force.

“As leaders of our various teams within the RFMF, we must exercise caution when dismissing personnel. In many cases, we have observed that the procedures followed are incorrect. Some individuals who were wrong-fully dismissed are returning with court orders, and we are beginning to reimburse them. We are paying substantial amounts as they were unjustly dismissed due to poor decisions made by their leaders.”



RFMF Commander Brigadier General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

Brigadier General Kalouniwai reiterated that discipline remains a priority in maintaining the integrity of the RFMF.

Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed the military’s commitment to strengthening Fiji’s security through rigorous training and adherence to core values.

