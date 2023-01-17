Kalouniwai agrees to follow a process: Tikoduadua

Major General Kalouniwai (left), Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces has agreed to follow a channel of communication rather than making any public utterances without consultations with him first.

Tikoduadua says they are the elected government by the people, hence the reason why he summoned the Commander to raise his concerns on the statement made by him.

This afternoon Major General Kalouniwai issued a statement raising his concerns with regard to the sweeping changes of the current government to establish a firm transition of power and democratic control as the government of the day.

Kalouniwai adds the RFMF has quietly observed with growing concern over the last few days, the ambition and speed of the government in implementing these sweeping changes are creating shortcuts that circumvent the relevant processes and procedures that protect the integrity of the law and the Constitution.

Tikoduadua says he and the Commander have spoken well and the Commander has agreed that matters of his concerns will be raised with him first as his line minister.

“I trust the commander like I said as I have always said. I trust the Commander to do the right thing. He has pledged himself to support the government.”

Tikoduadua says they had a very cordial meeting and he has assured the Commander that all government’s actions have been guided by the law.

“The Commander and I have spoken, and we have expressed our views frankly to each other. We both believe in the rule of law, democracy, and the rights of every citizen to go about their affairs in peace. We are both committed to respecting the will of the people through the outcome of the 2022 General Election and protecting that decision, let come what may.”

Tikoduadua has assured Fijians and the region that the government’s relationship with the Military is good and they are working together to look after our people.

He further states he has every trust in the Commander to uphold the law and do the right thing according to the people expressed through their votes.