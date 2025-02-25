Kaba seeks bail variation

The Managing Director of Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited who is currently facing a charge of obtaining a financial advantage has made a bail variation application in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Sanjay Kaba who was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption earlier this month is intending to travel to overseas next month.

The Magistrate allowed the bail variation on his intended travel between 7th to 17th March and has ordered Kaba and his two sureties to pay $25,000 each as bail bond.

The court also ordered that Kaba’s mother surrenders her passport to the court as this was one of the proposals for bail variation.

Following this, the defense counsel indicated to court that Kaba intends to travel between 1st to the 18th of March and the initial date was based on whether the application was resisted.

He also informed the court that Kaba also intends to travel out of Fiji in April and May.

Based on this, FICAC counsel informed the court that she will need to get instructions from her superior.

The matter has been stood down till 2.30pm for FICAC counsel to get instructions.

In this matter, it is alleged that between 27th January 2017 and 20th January 2019 while being a board member of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited, Kaba engaged in a conduct namely bidding for a tender through the company Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited.

The bidding was for providing Project Management services to TFL for its new office and data center project.

It is alleged that as a result, Kaba obtained a financial advantage amounting to over $766,327 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive the financial advantage as he had failed to declare his interest as director for the firm.