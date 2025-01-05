Juveniles among 18 arrested for possession of illicit drugs

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Two juveniles were arrested for possession of illicit drugs on New Year’s Day, and are among the 18 people arrested for drug-related offences so far this year.

In the first case, a 16-year-old student was arrested after he was found with 11 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Nauluvatu.

In the second case, a 17-year-old student was arrested after he was found with a clear zip lock bag containing dried leaves and five sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Lami.

In other cases in Viti Levu; a 30-year-old baker of Wailea Settlement was arrested after he was found with six sachets, while a 58-year-old man of Reservoir Road was arrested for possession of eight sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A 26-year-old man of Kinoya was arrested for carrying two sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, while a 24-year-old man of Verata was arrested for possession of two clear zip-lock plastic bags containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

Also arrested in Viti Levu was a female who was in possession of one clear plastic containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

In the Western Division; a 25-year-old man of Waqadra was arrested yesterday for carrying five clear plastic containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, while four men were arrested for possession of 48 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In other cases in Vanua Levu; a 32-year-old laborer of Naodamu was found with nine sachets, while a 35-year-old farmer of Nakoba Village was found with three sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A 35-year-old farmer of Kilikoso was found with nine sachets, while two 40-year-old men of Valebasoga and Qelewaqa were found with four and 11 sachets respectively of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Also arrested in Vanua Levu was a 42-year-old man of Qelewaqa who was found with some dried leaves believed to be marijuana at the Labasa Market Taxi Stand.

A team came across containers containing over 300 green plants believed to be marijuana, ranging from 10 cm to 174 cm, during an exercise in Tukavesi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu acknowledges the support from individuals and organizations as arrest for drug-related offences continues every day.