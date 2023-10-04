Judgement in Bainimarama and Qiliho case next Thursday

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will know their fate by next Thursday when Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau delivers her judgement.

The matter was called this afternoon where Magistrate Puamau told the state and the defense counsels to file and serve written submissions by this Friday.

Minisha Shankar, who was an associate of the late Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu, will now overlook the case for the state.

Magistrate Puamau told Shankar to do the best she can between now and Friday to be able to file and serve the state’s submission.

Puamau also stressed that there is no one more senior than Shankar in the ODPP to take over the case than her.

Puamau will deliver her judgment on Friday at 3 pm.

The allegations against Bainimarama and Qiliho are for claims that they gave directives to halt an investigation into a University of the South Pacific matter.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.