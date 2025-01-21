Japan supports over 400 projects in Fiji

[Source: Embassy of Japan in Fiji / Facebook]

Over 400 projects have been funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects, valued at $73 million.

The GGP Programme in Fiji, implemented by the Japanese government, has been widely applied in areas such as education, water supply, health, and transportation since 1990.

This program aims to empower people at the grassroots level.

Recently, the Government of Japan also provided $187,000 to Tagaqe District School in Nadroga for the construction of new classrooms, chairs, and desks, funded through the GGP Programme.

This assistance came after a significant increase in the school roll over the past years, which led to the need for expanded and improved school infrastructure.