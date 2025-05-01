Japan provides support to strengthen Fiji’s healthcare

[Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook]

The government of Japan has provided six ambulances, a CT scanner for CWM hospital and other medical equipment to the Ministry of Health.

The assistance for medical equipment to Fiji’s health sectors is part of Japans holistic economic support package to Fiji in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The medical equipment was provided through Japan’s ‘Economic Social Development Programme’ (ESDP), valued at approximately $10 million.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii states that the aid provided is to ensure that quality equipment and assistance is provided to the members of the public.

According to the Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, the ambulances and mobility aids will be distributed based on priority, with consideration given to the specific needs of each medical facility and health center.

This donation highlights the strong partnership between Japan and Fiji and will help improve healthcare services across the country.

The Ministry of Health thanked the Government of Japan for its generous support.

