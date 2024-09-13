Japan committed to assisting Fiji

The government of Japan has reassured its stable commitment to work and assist Fiji’s growth and nation-building.

Under the Japan Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security project, around 423 projects have been funded by the Government of Japan in Fiji which is around $71m since 1990.

This has been highlighted by Japan’s ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiru Michii, while addressing villagers and government stakeholders in Visoqo, Macuata.

He says despite the current global situation, Japan is committed to working with Fiji in becoming a central role in the Pacific region.

“Of course, our resources are limited, but we hope we can do to assist your nation-building effort. The reason why we are doing this is that, thanks to Fijian players, Japanese rugby teams are getting better. So this is to return to express our thank you for your help.”

Michii says that Japan is committed to Fiji growth through listed and planned projects for Vanua Levu, like the $2.2 million pharmaceutical warehouse in Labasa, which is nearing completion and is expected to be opened in few months time.

He adds while there are several other projects in Viti Levu and some other islands, a $18.5 million fisheries research vessel, including three ice plants to be constructed around the North, fire engines for Savusavu and Labasa airport is also part of their project assistance plans and is currently under arrangement.