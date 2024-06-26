iTaukei Land Commission addresses VKB issues in Macuata

The iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission is on a mission to officially register individuals who have not yet been included in the Vola ni Kawa Bula and to deregister those who have passed away in the province of Macuata.

This initiative aims to ensure transparency in identity and leadership across all villages.

Administrative Assistant Kitione Vesikula highlighted that, under the guidance of the Great Council of Chiefs, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is working to officially confirm vacant chiefly positions in all 14 provinces, including Turaga ni Mataqali and Yavusa.

He emphasized a major challenge: parents not registering their newborns in the VKB.

“This is one of the major issues. Some are because of the parents’ negligence. So, I’m humbly urging everyone to take full responsibility in registering their child. As soon as you have a birth certificate, you have to go and register your child in the VKB to avoid future complications.”

Vesikula further says that there has been a significant increase in confirmed vacant positions in the province of Macuata.

Currently, the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission is conducting a weeklong consultation in Macuata before proceeding to Cakaudrove. They aim to engage with landowners on identity issues within the Vola ni Kawa Bula.