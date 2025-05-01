Investment to boost banana and coffee farming

The government is investing $2.75 million to drive the revival of the banana and coffee industries in Fiji.

This comes as part of a broader effort to modernize agriculture, improve rural livelihoods, and reduce reliance on imported produce.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu states that the investment forms part of a targeted approach to reposition both crops as viable export commodities.

He adds funding will be directed toward key areas including research, the mass supply of high-quality seedlings, demonstration and training programs, and the rehabilitation of processing infrastructure.

“And most important is the empowerment of farmers through the support of the established cooperatives, organic certification and fair trade practices to access higher value markets.”

Rayalu says the revival strategies also include legislative reform, sustainable farming practices, and the formation of cooperatives to empower farmers and strengthen the agricultural value chain.

