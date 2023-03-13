Investment needed to fix water supply issues

Ageing infrastructure and non-revenue water continue to be major concerns for the Water Authority of Fiji.

Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan says more investment from the government and other stakeholders is needed to tackle these issues, which are causing disruptions in the country’s water system.

“New leaks are appearing faster than the leaks we’re fixing. So we are adopting a new performance-based contract approach but that needs government investment for the next few years so we can catch up. Then we will be able to sustain a normal supply system.”

Chanan says the call to action highlights the urgency of investing in water infrastructure to ensure that the country has a reliable and sustainable water supply system.