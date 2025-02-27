Investment in children crucial for growth

Investing in the protection and support of children is not only the right thing to do but also a smart decision, given its impact on a country’s economic and social development.

This has been highlighted by Tonga’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Sinaitakala Tu’itah, during the inaugural Pacific Child Wellbeing Summit.

She emphasizes the importance of placing children at the center of regional development efforts, ensuring their safety, education, and mental well-being.

“Creating an ambient and safe environment for the Pacific children to flourish is essential. This requires leadership, a united workforce, cultural and faith-based support, economic investment, and inclusive social protection.”

Tu’itah added that a key focus of the summit was strengthening educational frameworks that support not only academic learning but also the overall well-being of children.

She notes that the Pacific Regional Education Framework 2018-2030 aims to create safe, inclusive, and protective learning environments, which are essential for the holistic development of children.

