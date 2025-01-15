Investigation ongoing in alleged robbery incident

Martintar, Nadi

Police say an investigation is ongoing regarding the alleged robbery of a Virgin Australia crew member, which took place in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Nadi.

So far, no individuals have been charged.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew states that the investigation is still underway, with CCTV footage being reviewed.

Chew says the footage shows large crowds, making it challenging for investigators to identify the suspect.

A few people have been questioned in connection with the incident.