Interest grows in new proposed party

Members of different political parties, including SODELPA, have shown interest in joining the newly proposed party by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

This was highlighted by former SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru, who was present at today’s announcement by Seruiratu.

“Since I came back from the (United) States, I’ve had a few people who have been asking for this formation of a new party. I’ve asked them to be patient, let’s wait and see.”

Duru says he is not happy with the service delivery of the current government, and believes the best available option is to offer an alternative to the people of Fiji.

He adds that they want people to have more choices heading into the 2026 General Election, rather than being limited by the current options.

“I have had talks with people and they are not happy with the current choices that are available for 2026. So, we are trying to put together a credible team, a reliable team that can deliver. We are looking for young, vibrant politicians to come and join once we have registered the party.”

Duru claims that poor leadership will scare potential investors, which is detrimental to the economy.

He also clarified misconceptions, stating that this will be a completely new political party, not a breakaway from FijiFirst.

Duru adds that the proposed party will focus on correcting the mistakes of the past.

Notable figures in the proposed new party include Jone Usamate, Virendra Lal, Parveen Bala, Sachida Nand and Alvick Maharaj.

Seruiratu during the announcement this morning had also stated that over the past two years, they have witnessed the Coalition Government at work “with its many shortcomings.”